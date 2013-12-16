As part of his effort to promote the local and state economy, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is encouraging area residents to take part in the Illinois Department of Agriculture Day’s “Buy Illinois Challenge.” The pledge asks Illinois residents to allocate $10 of their grocery budget toward buying products made in Illinois.

“If every household across Illinois participated in this pledge, it would generate over $2.4 billion for our state’s economy,” Beiser said. “As we continue to look for ways to boost our state’s economy and to create jobs, we should start by supporting local small businesses.”

The Illinois Department of Agriculture will be contacting people that have signed up to take the “Buy Illinois” pledge through their 3rd Annual 25 Days of Christmas contest. Those who have signed the pledge will be eligible to win various Illinois products through December 25. Winners will be listed on the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Facebook and Twitter pages. For more information, please visit www.buyillinoischallenge.com

This spring, Beiser supported a measure – House Bill 1272 – designating the first Saturday of every month as “Eat Local, Buy Illinois Products Day.”

“It does not take much effort to buy local, Illinois made products but it does have a significant economic impact,” Beiser said. “Plus, these businesses are often run by local residents who reinvest money back into their communities.”

Beiser’s constituent service office may be reached at 618-465-5900 or by email at dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

