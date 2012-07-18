Beiser Congratulates Garrett Parker, Jr. On Being Named Illinois’ Year of the Youth Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON, IL - State Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) joined friends and family to congratulate Garrett Parker, Jr. on being named Illinois’ Year of the Youth. Beiser stopped by to present him with a House Resolution honoring him and his many accomplishments. Boys and Girls Clubs from around the

state nominate young volunteers from the clubs who also participate in a variety of extracurricular activities and excel in academics. Beiser offered his support as Parker goes to Chicago to compete to be named the Midwest Regional Year of the Youth and a chance at a $10,000 scholarship. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip