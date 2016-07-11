ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is calling upon Governor Rauner to sign House Bill 5764, legislation that would boost wages of local home healthcare workers, into law.

“Employees in the homemaker services industry support Illinois’ aging population through the Community Care Program,” said Beiser. “These employees ensure that seniors have the best quality of life possible, and help them complete certain tasks so that they can live as independently as possible in their day-to-day lives. This helps to avoid seniors having to be placed in nursing homes, which costs taxpayers more money in the long-run.”

House Bill 5764 increases the wages earned for those employed in Homemaker Services under the Community Care Program and codifies existing health insurance agreements.

“Our seniors deserve to have the best care possible, and increasing the wages for those employed by the Homemaker Services program will help to ensure that is happening,” continued Beiser. “I encourage the Governor to sign House Bill 5764 because employees that provide homemaker services are doing very important work, and I think that it is vital to make sure that they are being compensated fairly.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

