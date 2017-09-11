ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is calling on governor Rauner to sign legislation designed to provide veterans the resources they need after returning from active duty and to help prevent veteran suicide.

“Veterans have a big adjustment to make after they complete their service,” Beiser said. “While they are readjusting to civilian life, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to make sure that they have all of the resources they need to make this transition.”

To address many of the issues that veterans face after coming back to home, Beiser sponsored House Bill 2647. This legislation is based on a report from the Veterans’ Suicide Taskforce to help the state better meet the needs of veterans returning to the state and reduce the number of veteran suicides. The legislation includes measures to increase funding for higher education and job training programs, encourage companies to hire veterans, create a peer-to-peer training program, connect veterans with each other and other resources designed for them and expand the use of therapy dogs. The measure also works to increase public awareness of the challenges facing veterans returning from the military.

“Nearly 20 veterans commit suicide every day,” Beiser said. “We cannot allow this to continue. We must quickly take action to do our part and provide veterans with all the support and resources they need. I urge Gov. Rauner to sign this legislation so we can better serve veterans in our community.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

