SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Legislation sponsored by state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, requiring nursing homes to inform residents of the need to file federally mandated financial disclosures to ensure that they remain Medicaid eligible, passed out of the House Human Services Committee on Wednesday.

“This legislation will ensure that nursing homes are in proper communication with residents about their legal and financial responsibilities,” Beiser said. “It is vital that nursing homes are transparent and provide their residents with critical information, especially so they remain eligible for vital state services.”

Senate Bill 1197 requires all facilities to provide residents with a written statement explaining their obligation to comply with federal asset and income disclosure requirements. Residents would then be responsible for signing a document stating that they understand that failing to satisfy disclosure requirements could result in the denial of Medicaid benefits.

“I urge my colleagues in the House to support this important measure aimed at protecting our must vulnerable citizens,” Beiser added. “I look forward to continuing to work to support nursing homes and to make sure that residents in these facilities are served well.”

Senate Bill 1197 unanimously passed out of the House Human Services Committee and now awaits a vote before the full House.

Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office may be reached at 618-465-5900.

