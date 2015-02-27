ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is supporting a measure to allow all land owners to receive wild turkey hunting permits if they co-own property between 40 and 79 acres used for hunting.

“Throughout the year residents across the state enjoy each unique hunting season,” Beiser said. “This measure gives hunters and landowners greater access to the outdoors by reducing restrictions put in place by state government and granting permits to all eligible individuals.”

Beiser is co-sponsoring House Bill 128 which will allow Illinois residents who co-own land between 40 and 79 acres to purchase additional wild turkey hunting permits beyond the current limit state. Co-owners of the property would be able to purchase additional permits based on the size of the property. These permits would be valid throughout the wild turkey hunting season and will provide access to co-owners of land who previously were not able to access permits to legally hunt on their land.

“Hunting and other outdoor activities have been passed down from generation to generation,” Beiser added. “It is important that all outdoor enthusiasts have the ability to take part in these traditions.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

