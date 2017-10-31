ALTON – To address the wage disparity between men and women in the workplace, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, supported overriding Gov. Rauner’s veto of legislation that would make it illegal to inquire about pay history when hiring potential employees.

“Today women only make 79 cents for every dollar that a man earns,” Beiser said. “While we have tried to address pay discrimination in the past, it is clear that we have not been able to close the wage gap.”

Historically, women and minorities have received smaller paychecks even when they complete the same work and have the same responsibilities as other employees. One way that this wage discrimination continues is by allowing employers to learn what an employee has earned in the past and make salary decisions based on that fact, rather than on their work history, qualifications, past performance and responsibilities. Besier supported House Bill 2462, which prevents employers from asking employees about their wage history, to protect people from unfair discrimination.

“This legislation will ensure that any past biases that determined someone’s pay will not be used going forward,” Beiser said. “Instead, each person will be paid based on their qualifications and responsibilities.”

For more on upcoming legislation, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

