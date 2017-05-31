SPRINGFIELD – Continuing his efforts to create jobs and support middle-class families, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, supported legislation to reduce taxes on small and medium-sized businesses, encourage businesses to invest in low-income communities and reduce taxes on working families.“This legislation contains many changes to make Illinois more business-friendly,” Beiser said. “By reducing taxes and fees on small businesses that create most of the jobs in Illinois, we help grow and strengthen the middle class. We need to put policies in place that help every family, instead of only individuals who are wealthy and well-connected.”

House Bill 160, which Beiser cosponsored, contained many provisions that have received bipartisan support over the years including, reducing the fees to create limited liability companies (LLCs), tax credits for internships and apprenticeships, and extending the Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) tax credits. Additionally, the legislation increases the Earned Income Tax Credit to allow working families keep more of their hard-earned money.

“Governor Rauner has been pushing economic reforms that will help only the wealthy,” Beiser said. “While we can continue to discuss those reforms, this bill will immediately help businesses and family across the state. The measures in the bill have been supported by Democrats and Republicans and show us that common ground can be reached when we put the needs of middle-class families and small businesses first.”

