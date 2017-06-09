ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently supported legislation to create a Student Loan Bill of Rights and offer additional protections to individuals with student loans.

“In Illinois, recent college graduates have on average, nearly $30,000 in student loans,” Beiser said. “After graduation they know they will spend many years paying back these loans and this becomes even more difficult when their loans are regularly sold to different vendors or they encounter predatory lenders. The measure puts in place safeguards that already exist for consumers in other industries.”

Beiser supported the passage of Senate Bill 1351. In addition to creating a Student Loan Bill of Rights, this measure also creates a Student Loan Ombudsman within the Office of the Attorney General to assist students with any questions or problems that they may run into. The legislation also allows the Attorney General to enforce provisions that prohibit student loan servicers from unfair business practices. Finally, the legislation requires that all student loan vendors be licensed by the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

“The large amount of student loans that young people graduate with can make it difficult to buy a house and start a family,” Beiser said. “This measure helps to ensure that young people working to pay off their loans are not being taken advantage of by unscrupulous lenders and provides them avenues to help them get back on track. This is an easy way we can help young adults as they look to build their careers and lives in Illinois.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

