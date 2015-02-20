Beiser Backing Increased Property Tax Exemptions for Disabled Veterans Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is sponsoring a measure expanding property tax exemptions available to disabled veterans.



“With the high cost of services and medication, disabled veterans face many unique challenges,” Beiser said. “By increasing the property tax exemption available to them, we can help disabled veterans stay in their homes.”



• Under current law, former service members with 50-74 percent service connected disability are eligible for a $2,500 credit under the disabled veterans standard homestead exemption; those with a service connected disability of 75 percent or greater can receive a $5,000 exemption. House Bill 159 calls for expanding eligibility for the program by granting veterans with 30-49 percent disability a $2,500 tax exemption. The measure also raises the exemption for those with a 50-69 percent disability to $5,000 and exempts from taxation the qualified residences of veterans with a disability of greater than 70%.



“Service members who were disabled made an incalculable sacrifice to protect our communities,” Beiser added. “It is our responsibility to fight for them now that they have returned from fighting for us.”



For more information about this or other pieces of legislation, please contact his constituent service office at 618-465-5900.