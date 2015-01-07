ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is asking constituents to submit suggestions for potential legislation that will help make state government better serve Illinois residents.

“As we go through our day, we often discover ways that state-run programs can be better implemented or think of a law that would help people in our community,” Beiser said. “Families who deal with state regulations on a daily basis are the experts, and if they have an idea for an improvement, elected officials have a duty to consider it.”

Beiser has already begun to work on legislation for the upcoming session of the General Assembly that originated from concerned citizens. He plans to introduce “Casey’s Law,” which would allow families to seek a court order to place a family member into drug and alcohol treatment. The petitioner would be required to pay for treatment and similar laws have already been introduced in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.

“The only way we can move Illinois forward is for elected officials and citizens to work collaboratively to address the challenges we face,” Beiser added. “I have always had an open-door policy, and I encourage constituents with legislative ideas to contact my office.”

For more information or to share a legislative idea, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.



