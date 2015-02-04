ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, was recently named the 99th General Assembly’s Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation: Regulation, Roads, and Bridges.

“Investing in infrastructure is a policy that business groups and unions, Democrats and Republicans all on agree will benefit our state,” Beiser said. “Not only can road improvements create local construction jobs, but these projects also encourage businesses to grow and invest in our communities.”

Beiser has served as chairman of the House Committee on Transportation: Regulation, Roads and Bridges since 2009. During his tenure, Beiser has ensured that funding for roadway improvements is appropriated and distributed based on the needs and specific conditions of the communities where construction is to be located. He has also helped secure funding for projects critical to economic growth in the Metro East-area, including the extension of Interstate 255 and improvements to Interstate 270, and will continue to advocate for proposed projects vital to the region, including the completion of Corridor 67.

“It is important that we continue to allocate road funding throughout the state to meet the unique demands of each region,” Beiser added. “Additionally, we must continue to invest in other modes of transportation including shipping and rail. I look forward to working with the new administration and all of my colleagues to put in place an infrastructure plan that helps Illinois grow.”

Beiser will also serve on the Transportation: Vehicles and Safety, Environment, Intermodal Infrastructure and Public Safety Appropriations Committees. For more information, please contact Rep. Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

