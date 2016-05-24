GRANITE CITY – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, and state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, will be partnering with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to host a Silver Beat Fraud Prevention Seminar on Thursday, June 2 at 10 am at the Granite City Township Hall, located at 2060A Delmar Avenue in Granite City.

“New scams are being developed every day by identity thieves, and unfortunately seniors are often targets,” said Beiser. “I encourage area residents to stop by the event to learn about the many different steps that can be taken to help defend against identity fraud.”

Beiser and Hoffman’s Silver Beat Fraud Prevention Seminar will be free and open to the public. Ella York of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office will be discussing different actions that seniors can take to protect themselves from becoming victims of identity theft.

“Identity theft can be financially and emotionally devastating,” said Hoffman. “Folks can come to the free Silver Beat Fraud Prevention Seminar to learn about simple steps that they can take to better protect their personal information from identity thieves.”

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

