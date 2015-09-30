WOOD RIVER – On Thursday, October 8, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, will partner with state Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton, to host Satellite Office Hours in Wood River. Wood River Satellite Office Hours will be from 10 am until noon at Wood River City Hall, located at 111 North Wood River Avenue.

“Satellite Office Hours provide constituents that don’t live in Alton easy access to my staff,” said Beiser. “I encourage area residents to come speak with Sen. Haine and I about any questions or concerns they may have about issues that are impacting our area. Members of our staff will also be able to help provide residents with access to state services.”

Beiser has been hosting Satellite Office Hours throughout the region, previously been hosted in Granite City, Godfrey and Bethalto.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to meet with constituents that may not normally be able to make it out to my Alton office,” said Haine. “Visiting different communities in our district is not only helpful to constituents, but it is also beneficial to both Rep. Beiser and myself. Insights from the people that we represent helps us to do our jobs better.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

