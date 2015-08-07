ALTON – On Monday, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, and Senator Bill Haine, D-Alton, attended a local meeting of Veterans of Foreign War Post 1308 in Alton to speak about a new law allowing veterans to more conveniently sign up and access various programs and services through the display of a veterans designation on their driver’s license.

“Starting in July of this year, veterans can now get a designation on their driver’s licenses showing their service, which will eliminate the need to carry around paperwork such as the DD-214 form or their Certification of Military Service,” Beiser said.

Beiser and Haine have supported other legislative advances for veterans that have been recently signed into law. Senate Bill 1603 exempts certain veterans from paying vehicle registration or renewal fees to the Secretary of State. House Bill 3384 will expand the current exemption for members of the military serving outside of Illinois to civilian military employees, and allow them a longer period of time to get their Illinois driver’s license after returning to the state.

“As a veteran myself, I am proud to see the General Assembly creating more ways to aid those that have served our country,” Haine said. “These new laws received strong bipartisan support, and are steps in the right direction. I hope that both chambers can continue to work together to support those that have protected our country.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

