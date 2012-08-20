 

From Left: Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons, Meet & Greet hosts Carter and Ellen Burford, and state Representative Dan Beiser and his wife Terri.

ALTON, IL— State Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) joined Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons and a group of Granite City families for a Meet & Greet on Sunday afternoon. Granite City Police Officer Carter Burford and Assistant State’s Attorney of Madison County Ellen Burford invited families to their home to discuss their concerns and ideas with Beiser and Gibbons. For more information please contact Rep. Dan Beiser’s campaign office at (618) 301-2668 or email us at Beiserforrep@gmail.com.

