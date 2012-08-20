Beiser and Gibbons Attend Meet & Greet with Granite City Families Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message From Left: Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons, Meet & Greet hosts Carter and Ellen Burford, and state Representative Dan Beiser and his wife Terri. ALTON, IL— State Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) joined Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons and a group of Granite City families for a Meet & Greet on Sunday afternoon. Granite City Police Officer Carter Burford and Assistant State’s Attorney of Madison County Ellen Burford invited families to their home to discuss their concerns and ideas with Beiser and Gibbons. For more information please contact Rep. Dan Beiser’s campaign office at (618) 301-2668 or email us at Beiserforrep@gmail.com. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip