ALTON, Ill. – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is calling on the governor to sign a bipartisan emergency appropriation bill that would release funds for vital human services, such as mental health counseling, sexual assault services, and elder abuse and neglect programs.

“When I go door to door and talk to constituents, I hear from many people who are worried that their family might lose access to vital services because of the state budget impasse,” Beiser said. “I am willing to work across the aisle to get the job done, and this bill, which passed without opposition is the perfect example of both sides coming together. Unfortunately, Governor Rauner has refused to release these emergency funds as he continues to hold disabled kids, the frail elderly, and breast cancer patients hostage in the budget battle.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Beiser supported Senate Bill 2038 which provides emergency funding for human services providers. Some of these services include, home health care for seniors, breast and cervical cancer screenings, Meals on Wheels, mental health programs, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome awareness, and services for developmentally disabled individuals. Democrats and Republicans worked together to find a way to fully fund these appropriations to avoid adding to the state’s deficit. The bill passed the General Assembly without opposition.

“I know the governor has said that he wants funding for administrative functions of the state to be included in this bill,” Beiser said. “I am willing to supporting another compromise piece of legislation that provides funding for to state mental health facilities, state parks and prisons, but it is unconscionable to hold hundreds of human services providers and the thousands of people they serve hostage in the meantime.”

To ask Gov. Rauner to sign Senate Bill 2038 and provide emergency funding for social services, please call 217-782-0244. For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

More like this: