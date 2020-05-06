ALTON - A new Alton Farmers’ Market drive-through version will debut on Saturday, May 9, with the usual edible products, Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said Wednesday.

"While the market will not be the social gathering place that we've all come to love at the start of the season, Alton Main Street is thrilled to still be able to provide an outlet for everyone to shop for locally-grown and made food," McGibany said.

The Alton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-noon every Saturday starting Saturday May 9, as drive-through only during the month of May, and possibly longer depending on how the government may phase in different sized gatherings.



"Fresh produce, plants, meat, cheese, eggs, honey, baked goods, and other edible products will be available," McGibany said. "Pre-ordering is encouraged in order to get shoppers in and out as quickly as possible, although you can also place orders directly from your car window. Electronic payment is encouraged; if you use cash please plan ahead and bring small bills because vendors have been advised not to give change to keep money handling to a minimum.

"The entire perimeter of the parking lot will be utilized in order to have as much space as possible between booths and keep the traffic flowing. A map of vendors will be posted weekly at Facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket, along with a link to each of their social media accounts or online stores so that shoppers can see what products are available and place orders in advance. "We would like to remind shoppers to be patient and kind as everyone adjusts to this new layout. We are all in this together!"

The Illinois Farmers Market Association has been helpful with the planning process, and has lined out enhanced sanitation procedures that will be required by all vendors, McGibany added.

"Unfortunately SNAP benefits will not be accepted as payment until further notice, as there is too big of a risk of transmitting germs when passing the alternate currency through so many hands," McGibany explained. "Regretfully, artists will not be able to participate for the time being, but Alton Main Street will post links to their online stores on the Market’s Facebook page in case anyone would like to place an order."

See:https://www.facebook.com/AltonMainStreet