Beginning October 7th, 2013, Senior Services Plus will be offering two courses for senior citizens 55 or older. With an increased demand for beginner's courses, the agency is pleased to announce "Basic Computer" and "Basic Internet" for anyone aged 55 or older.

Village of Bethalto's Jeff Allsman will be teaching the courses at Senior Services Plus on Mondays throughout the month. The Village of Bethalto will be installing new equipment at the agency's Alton Center.

Each class will be a 4-week course, and the cost per person is $35. The class is hands on, and uses a follow along approach. Each participant will also receive a take home manual on their subject.

For additional information on beginner's courses or to sign up, call 618-465-3298, extension 100. Space is limited to 10 participants per course.

