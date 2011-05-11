Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College offers three sections of Real Estate Transactions (REAL 132) classes beginning May 23. This class is the first in a series of studies needed to obtain licensure.

REAL 132 (Section C6) is offered 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays May 23-July 13 in the Robert Watson Math Building Room 211 on the Godfrey campus. REAL 132 (Section J1) is offered noon-4 p.m. Mondays only May 23-Aug. 8 at the Community Education Center in Jerseyville. REAL 132 (Section NT1) is offered 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays only May 24-Aug. 9 at the N. O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. All sections are taught by Kevin Botterbush.

Real Estate Transactions examines the nature of real estate and its ownership, titles, legal descriptions, uses, contracts, leases, taxation and values. The successful completion of the course, plus other classes, qualifies students to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Examination, which is the test required for state licensing as a real estate agent.

Students must be 21 years old to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Exam and must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

There is still time to enroll – do so online at www.lc.edu or by calling the Enrollment Center at (800) YES-LCCC or (618) 468-2222. Payment is due at the time of enrollment.

For more information about the Real Estate program, contact Botterbush at (618) 466-5000 or kbotterb@lc.edu.

