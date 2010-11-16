(Godfrey, IL) - Beverly Farm is enlisting the Riverbend community's assistance in their bed and bath drive to collect new, bath towels, wash clothes and twins sheets of any color or pattern.

Two local churches, St. Ambrose Catholic Church and Godfrey Congregational Church have begun collecting items for the drive within their own parishes. There are also community drop-off locations. Look for the Christmas wrapped boxes at:

* The Shops at Beverly Farm, 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey (Tuesday-Saturday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

* First Assembly of God, 781 North 9th Street, Wood River (Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

* Bethalto Church of God, 800 East Bethalto Drive, Bethalto (Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

For more information or to be a collection site, please contact Claire Budd at 618-466-0367.

