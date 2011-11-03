(Godfrey, IL) - - Beverly Farm is enlisting the Riverbend community's assistance in their bed and bath drive to collect new, bath towels, wash clothes and twins sheets of any color or pattern.

You may drop off donations at Beverly Farm's Coffee Cabana, located at 6301 Humbert Road between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Last year, over 500 items were donated!

If your organization or business would like to be a collection site for Beverly Farm's "Bed, Bath and Beverly Farm" Drive, please contact Beverly Farm's Resource Development Director Claire Budd at 618-466-0367 or by E-Mail at cbudd@beverlyfarm.org.

