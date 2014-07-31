Beauty IN the Beast brings the jungle to Broadway with animal themed art by 51 area artists. The

exhibit continues at Jacoby Arts Center, 627. E. Broadway, Alton, IL, through August 30. Subject matter ranges from sweet kitty cats to roaring lions and media from cast concrete to gold leaf.

Patrick Dailey of Alton won the first-place prize of $500 for his mixed media piece, “Under the Canopy.” Second place prize of $400 went to Laura Lloyd of St. Peters, MO, for her hand built-ceramic sculpture, “Dumb Bunny on a Dodo.”

Adam Jones of University City, MO, earned third-place $300 award for “Portrait of John Glenn,” acrylic on canvas.

The juror for the exhibit was Steve Morris, an award-winning painter who is co-owner of OA Gallery in Kirkwood.

The exhibit and related activities throughout August were made possible by major sponsor and community partner Goulding’s Jewelers; contributing sponsors Daniel/Randall Veterinary Clinic and Inlandesign. Each award was sponsored as well: first place by Ed and Patty Morrissey, second place by Pets at Peace by Gent’s Funeral Home, and third place by Picture This and More Custom Framing.

Jacoby Arts Center is a non-profit dedicated to bringing art in all forms to the region.

Visit the exhibit during regular JAC hours. The August Animal Jam events schedule is available on the website www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

