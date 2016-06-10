ALTON - Eleven gorgeous homes and gardens will up on display this Sunday afternoon in the Pride, Incorporated 28th Garden Tour.

Between 12 and 5 p.m. this Sunday, gardeners, exterior designers and families alike can view some of the historic and well-groomed homes of Alton and Godfrey.

CNB Bank and Trust’s Tom Hoescht is excited about both volunteering to assist in the organization of this Garden Tour as well as participating in it himself.

“What’s kind of unique this year is normally, you have to visit a home and get in your car and drive to the next,” Hoescht said. “This year, we have the first three sites at three consecutive addresses, so you’ll be able to park one time and see three homes. Then, you can leave there and go to the Christian Hill area and visit four homes on one block.”

In a special showcase by Lewis and Clark Community College, the campus garden has chosen to represent the theme “Gardens Through the Looking Glass” to celebrate the 150-year anniversary of the classic “Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll.

“It looks like a garden from 150 years ago,” Hoescht said. “We also have the University of Illinois Extension with their Master Garden program at their garden behind the Village Hall in Godfrey. The ladies, who will become Master Gardeners, will be able to answer any questions people may have about their own gardens or if they see things on the tour they want to replicate.”

The self-guided tour will showcase the beautiful gardens from the houses listed below:

Tom & Mary Hoescht 319 Prospect Street Alton John Meehan & Bruse Egelhoff 1026, 1024 and 1028 Washington Ave Alton Robert & Susan Delgado 302 Prospect Street Alton Lewis and Clark Community College Garden 5800 Godfrey Road Godfrey Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Ron & Judy Mayhew 418 Prospect Street Alton Jeff & Karen Kelley 53 South Fairmount Drive Godfrey Ed & Patty Morrissey 406 Prospect Street Alton University of Illinois Master Garden Project Village Garden in Godfrey 6810 Godfrey Road Diane Burton 808 Alton Street Alton



Tickets are $12 each (children 5 and under are free) and can be purchased at the following locations: CNB Bank & Trust of Alton, Liberty Bank of Alton and Godfrey, Dick Flowers of Godfrey and Wood River, Jeffrey’s Flowers of Wood River, Alton Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Karen Wilson State Farm of Godfrey, Pride Inc. at the RiverBend Growth Association office in Godfrey.

Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the tour at each of the locations showcased.

For more information about the Garden Tour, call 618-467-2375 or visit www.prideincorporated.org.

Pride, Inc. is a local, non-profit organization dedicated to beautifying the greater Alton area.

