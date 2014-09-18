“Let It Be” a day to take a trip through time and enjoy the authentic sounds of a Beatles tribute band, known as Beatlemania Magic, at Ann Whitney Olin Theatre in the Hatheway Cultural Center on the campus of Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey on Sunday, October 26 with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD). A tasty family-style fried chicken dinner, with all the sides and dessert, will be served at Castelli’s Restaurant at 255 before the show. The cost is $72 per person and includes dinner, concert, gratuities and round-trip transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 12:15pm and will return at approximately 6pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 12:00pm for an on time departure.

This trip is perfect for all city residents and non-city residents. Pre-registration is required and seats are limited. The registration deadline is Sunday, October 12! For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm , call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

