HARTFORD – Escape the summer heat with a journey to the magic land of Arendelle and meet Princesses Elsa and Anna at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Dr., Hartford, on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Let imagination be your guide and transport you to Elsa’s ice castle as you journey up to the two top levels of the Confluence Tower to meet the two magical princesses between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cameras are welcome for photo opportunities. Admission to the Tower is $2 for children 12 and under and $3 for adults.

While waiting for the chance to meet the princesses, enjoy balloon art with Jay “The Balloon Dude.” Jay will provide complimentary Frozen character balloons. Jay “The Balloon Dude” is known for his ability to entertain crowds with his amazing balloon creations from wearable balloon hats to comic creatures.

“Anyone who has seen the movie “Frozen” won’t want to miss this opportunity to meet Elsa and Anna,” Deanna Barnes, Projects Manager for the Village of Hartford said. “It would be great to see the kids dress up as their favorite princess and have their photos taken. What a wonderful keepsake for them.”

“Frozen at the Tower” is part of the Kid’Cation activities promotion offered by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. Kid’Cation gives families the opportunity to enjoy affordable vacation activities during the last days of summer before school begins.

Friendship General Baptist Church Youth Group will sell concessions during this event including Tropical Snow Hawaiian Shaved Ice.

The Tower is open seven days a week Mondays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m. Guided tours are available throughout the day. Admission to the tower is $6 for adults, $5 for active military and veterans, $4 for children 12 and under and children 2 and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

For more information about the Confluence Tower and to get the full event schedule, call 618-251-9101 or visit the events page at www.confluencetower.com.

The Confluence Tower summer events are sponsored by Liberty Bank.

