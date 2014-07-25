51 artists are revealing their animal instincts through various art mediums which are currently on display at Jacoby Arts Center as the exhibit “Beauty in the Beast” opens July 26th from 5-8:00 p.m.

Take a walk on the wild side with over 90 works created by regional artists. Works ranging from the humorous to the exquisitely beautiful will bring out the animal in Jacoby Arts Center!

“Beauty in the Beast” is a juried exhibition of artful animals, real or imagined as sponsored by Goulding’s Jewelers with support from Daniel/Randall Veterinary Clinic and Inlandesign Inc.

Cash awards made available by Patty and Ed Morrissey, Pets in Peace by Gent Funeral Home and Picture This and More will be presented at the opening reception, July 26th from 5-8:00 p.m. The public is invited to mingle with the artists and enjoy the engaging, light-hearted exhibit.

Artwork is also available for sale during the duration of the exhibit, through August 30th.

Other Jacoby Arts Center Animal and Arts related events include Animal Jam for Kids Classes, Animal Jam Exhibit and St. Louis Zoo Animals “Live.”

For information call 618-462-5222.

