SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State's Jack Griffin got his head to a corner kick just two seconds before the end of the first overtime period Saturday lifting the Bears to a 1-0 win over SIUE men's soccer in the Missouri Valley Conference opener.

The loss snaps a four-game unbeaten streak for the Cougars, who fall to 4-3-1 overall and 0-1-0 in MVC play. Missouri State improved to 3-2-1 and 1-0-0 in the MVC.

"I thought we competed well," SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez said. "We had chances in the first half that we needed to capitalize on."

Phil Woods took the corner kick for Missouri State and lofted a ball to the near post, where Griffin put it away for the win.

"The game played out pretty much as we expected," Sanchez added.

The corner kick followed of flurry of action in the game's final minute. SIUE goalkeeper Kyle Dal Santo made a save on MSU's Jake Buckle and as the ball came out from the rebound, the Bears' Nick Burtenshaw had a crack at it, but Dal Santo made the save again this time knocking the ball out for a corner. Burtenshaw had another shot from the corner, but it was deflected wide leading to the final corner.

The Cougars shutout streak ended at 501:46. Prior to the overtime goal, SIUE had not allowed a goal since the 68th minute of the 2-0 loss to UMKC on Sept. 4.

"I told the guys to hold their heads high," Sanchez said. "We gave up very few chances in the run of play. We're still playing very well defensively."

Missouri State outshot SIUE 12-4. Dal Santo made four saves. MSU goalkeeper Liam Priestely made two saves.

"Playing in these kinds of games is always a good experience," Sanchez said. "Come November, come NCAA tournament time you rely on these types of experiences."

SIUE return home for the annual Homecoming game Saturday night against Central Arkansas. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

