Bears drop first game in Great Lakes Regional to Michigan team
HOLLAND, Ohio – Midland, Mich., jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and held the Metro East Bears to two runs in the eighth as the Michigan champions defeated the Illinois champions 10-2 Friday evening in the American Legion Great Lakes Regional at Mercy Field to drop the Bears into the loser's bracket.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Bears are still alive for the regional title and a berth in next week's American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., but will have to win three games to get there with the loss; they will be taking on Rockport, Ind., at noon Saturday in an elimination game, with the winner heading to the final Sunday afternoon;
Danville will meet Midland at 6 p.m. Saturday; should Danville and Metro East win their games, the two Illinois sides would play at noon Sunday, with the winner meeting Midland at 3 p.m. for a World Series berth. Should Midland win over Danville, they would play the Rockport-Metro East winner at noon Sunday, with a second game at 3 p.m. if needed, for the regional crown.
Earlier Friday, Danville eliminated Oshkosh, Wis., 15-11, while Rockport eliminated Eau Claire, Wis., 9-8 prior to the Midland-Metro East game to set up Saturday’s games.
Jordan Patty went 7.2 innings to get the win for Midland, giving up the Bears' only two runs of the game; they came in the top of the eighth when Joel Quirin scored on a Corey Price grounder to short and when a wild pitch brought in Blake Vandiver.
Issac Garrett went six innings in taking the loss; Drake Hampton, Tate Wargo and Tyler Lewis all saw time on the mound for the Bears in the final innings. Quirin was the only Bear with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a double and run scored, while Vandiver was 1-for-3 with a double and run scored.
More like this: