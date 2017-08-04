HOLLAND, Ohio – Midland, Mich., jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and held the Metro East Bears to two runs in the eighth as the Michigan champions defeated the Illinois champions 10-2 Friday evening in the American Legion Great Lakes Regional at Mercy Field to drop the Bears into the loser's bracket.

The Bears are still alive for the regional title and a berth in next week's American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., but will have to win three games to get there with the loss; they will be taking on Rockport, Ind., at noon Saturday in an elimination game, with the winner heading to the final Sunday afternoon;

Danville will meet Midland at 6 p.m. Saturday; should Danville and Metro East win their games, the two Illinois sides would play at noon Sunday, with the winner meeting Midland at 3 p.m. for a World Series berth. Should Midland win over Danville, they would play the Rockport-Metro East winner at noon Sunday, with a second game at 3 p.m. if needed, for the regional crown.

Earlier Friday, Danville eliminated Oshkosh, Wis., 15-11, while Rockport eliminated Eau Claire, Wis., 9-8 prior to the Midland-Metro East game to set up Saturday’s games.

Jordan Patty went 7.2 innings to get the win for Midland, giving up the Bears' only two runs of the game; they came in the top of the eighth when Joel Quirin scored on a Corey Price grounder to short and when a wild pitch brought in Blake Vandiver.

Issac Garrett went six innings in taking the loss; Drake Hampton, Tate Wargo and Tyler Lewis all saw time on the mound for the Bears in the final innings. Quirin was the only Bear with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a double and run scored, while Vandiver was 1-for-3 with a double and run scored.

