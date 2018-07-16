ALTON – When The Daily Meal, the “All Things Food and Drink” website, named the 50 Best B&Bs in America state by state - The BEALL MANSION was recognized Best of Illinois.

According to The Daily Meal editor, Syjil Ashraf, “Americans love their bed and breakfast inns. With about 17,000 bed and breakfasts in the country, travelers seeking a small retreat and a good meal when they wake up have a plethora of options. However, not all B&Bs are created equal. When it comes to travel, we believe in booking the best of the best. There are bed and breakfasts in every state, and we’ve gathered up a list of the best in each one of them.”

Ashraf continued, “Breakfast options at The Beall Mansion are truly impressive. In addition to a self-serve continental breakfast in the butler’s pantry, guests can also opt for a gourmet breakfast in the mansion’s formal dining room, in their own room, or even in bed! . . . All rooms feature feathered beds, fireplaces, and Jacuzzis [or claw foot tub], and with a complimentary 24-hour hot beverage service and in-room spa and massage treatments, you’re sure to feel utterly spoiled.”

The mansion was originally built in 1903 as a wedding gift by railroad baron and shipping boat magnate Z. B. Job - for his son and his future daughter-in-law, Mary Drummond of the Drummond Tobacco fortune. Five years later Mary had her husband declared insane and committed to a Michigan asylum. The following year, 1909, she sold the property to politician and industrialist, Edmond Beall. It has been known as The Beall Mansion ever since.

Jim and Sandy Belote purchased the mansion In 1996. Two years later they opened it to the public as an upscale bed and breakfast inn, museum, and wedding venue.

The Belotes commented, “we would like to thank the tens of thousands of guests from around the world, dedicated staff, and the entire community that have made this all possible. We will be eternally grateful.”

Previous awards and accolades include TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, TripAdvisor Hall of Fame, USA Top 100 Gold Inn & B&B Award, Top 30 Bed and Breakfast -Midwest Living, Voted Best Illinois Bed & Breakfast -Illinois Magazine Readers Poll, Top 25 Romantic Getaway -BBW Magazine. In 2014 the Belote’s were honored at the Governor’s Conference on Travel and Tourism with a Lincoln Award Gold Medal the highest award provided by the state of Illinois for Excellence in Tourism.

About The Beall Mansion

The Beall Mansion is the only 4 star rated lodging property in the Great Rivers and Routes / Meeting of the Great Rivers area. It is conveniently located 25 minutes from the St. Louis Gateway Arch and 12 blocks from the Mississippi River - on Millionaire’s Row in the Middletown Historic District of Alton, IL.

Nearby attractions and activities include winter eagle watching, wineries, Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway, hiking, biking, Lewis & Clark Trail Site #1 and Interpretive Center, Confluence Tower, Great Rivers Museum at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam, mythical Piasa Bird, restaurants, nightlife, and more.

For more information about The Beall Mansion or to schedule a narrated tour visit beallmansion.com, call 618-474-9100 or toll free 1-866-The-BEALL (1-866-843-2325), or e-mail bepampered@beallmansion.com.

About The Daily Meal

The Daily Meal produces more culinary content than any other resource. It is dedicated to delivering a fresh take on dining news and trends and helps its readers succeed in the kitchen while highlighting the unifying aspects of food and drink and celebrating the people who create them.

For more information about The Daily Meal visit www.thedailymeal.com or for a complete state by state list of all 50 bed and breakfasts honored visit www.thedailymeal.com/travel/best-bed-and-breakfasts-in-america.

