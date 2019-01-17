ALTON – For some reason, being a landlocked city with fluctuating weather, Alton has its share of winter-time beach parties.

When the Big Muddy Pub was still in operation, before the business moved up Broadway and became Bottle and Barrel and the building became Gatsby's, entire truckloads of sand were put in the backroom one winter to have a big drunken beach party. With the weather outside being extra frightful of late, with even more dread in the weekend's forecast, it would be typical Alton to throw a beach party. Instead of truckloads of sand, which by experience is messy but fun, Old Bakery Beer Company wants people to bring their favorite beach-themed vinyls for theirs.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event is being done in collaboration with Score! Records on Market Street, which has done previous vinyl nights at the brewery. Thursday night's event encourages people to bring their favorite beach-themed vinyl records – think Beach Boys, Best Coast, Waaves, or some surf-goth Growlers, among other classic favorites – to the brewery tonight for the party.

The party starts at 6:30 p.m. tonight and lasts till 9:30. Old Bakery Beer Company will be serving Hawaiian pizza alongside their Pineapple Centennial White brew. They will also be releasing their Extra Special Pub Ale tonight.

Anyone who brings a record to share (it should be fun, and by all means “beachy”), will receive a free half pint of a beer of their choice.

More like this:

Related Video: