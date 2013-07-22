Beach Bash Cancelled
July 22, 2013 8:49 AM
Listen to the story
Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is sorry to announce that Beach Bash originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 23 from 6:30-9pm at Donor Pool has been cancelled due to extremely low pre-registration. For more information on future programs and events, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.