Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is sorry to announce that Beach Bash originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 23 from 6:30-9pm at Donor Pool has been cancelled due to extremely low pre-registration. For more information on future programs and events, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.