Be part of the progress in Downtown Alton
ALTON - Please join Alton Main Street next week to learn more about how you can get involved with the wonderful things happening in Downtown Alton. Direct links where you can sign up to volunteer at upcoming events are below; if you have any questions just say the word.
Thanks for your continued support & for believing in your Downtown! We can't do all of this without all of you!
CLICK HERE TO VOLUNTEER AT THE MISSISSIPPI EARTHTONES FESTIVAL
Help is needed at the festival grounds & for a morning litter clean-up on the river on Sept 17th
CLICK HERE TO VOLUNTEER AT THE FARMERS' & ARTISANS' MARKET
Assistance is needed every Saturday through Oct 17th at the info booth
CLICK HERE TO VOLUNTEER FOR OUR GARDENING CREW
Monthly workers are needed to help keep public green space throughout the district looking its best
CLICK HERE TO VOLUNTEER AT THE FALL CITY-WIDE LITTER CLEAN-UP
Join us in this bi-annual effort to clean our streets on Sept 10th
CLICK HERE TO VOLUNTEER AT THE DOWNTOWN CHILI COOK-OFF
We need helping hands to offer this popular civic event to the community
