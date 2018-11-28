GODFREY – Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and the village's Public Works Department have sent a notice warning residents against improper disposal of leaves as fall transitions into winter.

In the release, residents are warned they face a fine of up to $100 if they are caught raking or blowing leaves into the streets. Leaves blown into the streets cause issues for the Godfrey Public Works Department. Department Director Jim Lewis said it is difficult for his department to ensure storm drains are kept clear, adding storm drains are easily clogged. In an area of 37 square miles, this problem can grow exponentially and take much of the department's time and efforts.

According to village ordinance:

Article continues after sponsor message

Sec. 78-103. - Specific prohibited discharges to public sewer.

No person shall discharge or cause to be discharged any of the following described waters or wastes to any public sewer:

(5) Any outdoor landscape waste including, but not limited to, limbs, leaves, plants, shrubs, dirt, mulch, garden vegetation or any other organic waste material generated from lawns, gardens, trees, bushes or shrubs.

The village's Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra said clogged drains create a safety concern, especially considering the rare, but often powerful, severe thunderstorms moving through the area in the fall months. Heavy rain can rapidly pool in the streets if sewer drains are clogged. This could lead to flooding as well as car accidents.

Sichra encourages people to be “good neighbors” regarding personal responsibility for the areas in front of their homes and businesses. He said citizens should report any clogged or flooded drains by contacting the Godfrey Public Works Department at (618) 466-3133.

More like this: