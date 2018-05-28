JERSEYVILLE - Explore Jerseyville will be holding their first ever BBQ, Brews and Bluegrass Festival on Friday, June 1, and Saturday, June 2, at Lions Club and Wittman Parks.

The free festival will include a St. Louis BBQ Society sanctioned competition, car show, music, raffles, food vendors, a beer garden and plenty of children’s activities as well including a kids grilling competition.

Proceeds from the festival and barbecue contest go towards the Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation.

Explore Jerseyville, or City of Jerseyville Tourism, is a new program focused on bringing visitors to the community by highlighting and boosting events and activities around the city.

The BBQ, Brews and Bluegrass Family Festival and Car Show will include kids activities and bbq competition registration starting on Friday evening and carrying into Saturday.

Friday, June 1st 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

BBQ Competitor Registration, Meat Inspections, Kids Activities (6pm-9pm). Entertainment

Saturday, June 2nd 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

BBQ Competition (Morning and Afternoon), Car Show Registration (9am-12pm), Car Show Judging (12-3pm in 5 Categories), Kids Activities (10am-8pm). Entertainment (Misty Ridge 10am, The Harmans 1:30pm), Festival Choice (Chosen by the Public $10 a Head 1:15pm), Kids Cookoff ($40 per contestant), Movie in the Park (8pm, Free Popcorn), Raffles, Exhibitioners from Jersey County and Beyond, Catch the Shuttle to Visit any number of Local businesses.

