Baylor announces Merit Scholarship recipients
July 11, 2018 2:06 PM July 12, 2018 11:23 AM
Listen to the story
WACO, Texas - Baylor University announces recent high school graduates who are recipients of scholastic awards based on class rank and/or SAT/ACT scores for the 2018-2019 academic year.
Edwardsville High School student Joshua Myung, of Glen Carbon, was the recipient of President's Gold.
