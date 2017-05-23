IHSA CLASS 2A TRENTON WESCLIN REGIONAL FINAL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, STAUNTON 0: Collin Baumgartner struck out 17 in going the distance as Piasa Southwestern moved into this week's Vandalia Sectional with a 4-0 win over Staunton in the IHSA Class 2A Trenton Wesclin Regional final Monday.

The Piasa Birds went to 22-11 on the year and meet Flora Regional champ Breese Central, 5-4 winners over Newton Monday, at 6:30 p.m Wednesday in a sectional semifinal game; the sectional final is set for noon Saturday. The Bulldogs were eliminated at 12-12.

Brock Seymour led the Birds with a 2-for-3 day with a double and run scored, with Eddie Bolin 1-for-3 with a RBI, Troy Evans 1-for-3 with a RBI, Luke Golike 1-for-1 with two runs scored, Alex Watts 1-for-3 with a double, Baumgartner a RBI and Ben Lowis a run scored.

“Collin (Baumgartner) pitched the best I have ever seen him pitch in his career,” Brian Hanslow, Southwestern’s head baseball coach, said. “He had 17 strikeouts and that is a school record for most strikeouts in a game. He now has 109 strikeouts on the season, also a school record.”

