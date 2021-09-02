PEARL HARBOR, HI – The Battleship Missouri Memorial announces the cancellation of its in-person ceremony for the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II on Thursday, September 2, 2021, following Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s announcement this week to cancel all large gatherings.

With health and safety top of mind, and in an effort to commemorate this significant day in history, the Battleship Missouri Memorial will livestream the ceremony on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“We really want to stress that the health and wellbeing of our community are of the utmost importance, while also paying tribute to history’s bloodiest war that ended aboard the Mighty Mo 76 years ago,” said Michael Carr, President, and CEO of the Battleship Missouri Memorial. “We invite everyone to honor our past and current heroes by watching our virtual ceremony next Thursday at 9:02 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time.”

On September 2, 1945, on board the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, General Douglas MacArthur, Admiral Chester Nimitz, and representatives of the Allied Powers accepted Japan’s formal surrender officially ending the global conflict and the bloodiest, most destructive war in world history.

While honoring the heroes who saved the world from tyranny and fascism, this year’s ceremony theme, “Looking to the Future,” acknowledges the Mighty Mo’s remarkable history and the caretaking of its future. Eighty years ago, the USS Missouri’s keel was laid at the Brooklyn Naval Shipyard on January 6, 1941. Looking forward, the Battleship Missouri Memorial will continue its mission to preserve and share the Mighty Mo’s story and place in history while honoring all those who have served in the Armed Forces and being a symbol of peace for the world.

About the Battleship Missouri Memorial

Since opening in January 1999, the Battleship Missouri Memorial has attracted more than 9-million visitors from around the world with a fascinating tour experience showcasing the USS Missouri’sunique place in history. Located a mere ship’s length from the USS Arizona Memorial, the Mighty Mo completes a historical visitor experience that begins with the “day of infamy” and sinking of the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, and ends with Japan’s formal surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945.

The USS Missouri had an astounding career over five decades and three wars – World War II, the Korean War, and Desert Storm – after which it was decommissioned and donated to the USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Association operates the Battleship Missouri Memorial as a historic attraction and oversees her care and preservation with the support of visitors, memberships, grants, and donations.

Safety is our top priority. The Battleship Missouri Memorial is taking additional steps to assure guests will have a safe and healthy experience touring the Mighty Mo. We respectfully ask all visitors to abide by the state of Hawaii safety guidelines while on site.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. General admission is $29.99 per adult and $13.99 per child (4-12). Military, kama‘aina (local resident), and school group pricing is available. For information or reservations, call (808) 455-1600 or visit USSMissouri.org.

