ST. LOUIS - The St Louis BattleHawks UFL football team took first-place honors in their division Saturday (June 1, 2024) and clinched home-field advantage in the playoffs by defeating the San Antonio Brahmas at the America Center Dome in St Louis.

The "BattleDome" as it is now called, is a brutally loud environment for opposing teams, just as it was when the Rams played there during their "Greatest Show On Turf" years.

The final score was 13-12 and the Battlehawks led 10-0 at halftime and were ahead of San Antonio during the whole game. But with that close of a score there was a lot of excitement and a lot of nail-biting moments. During the 4th quarter, the Brahmas scored a touchdown and went for a two point conversion. The conversion was successful which would have given the Brahmas a 14-13 lead had it not been challenged and overturned because they were guilty of having an ineligible receiver in the end zone. Late in the game the Brahmas attempted a desperation 51-yard field goal on 4th down, but it was tipped by Battlehawk Hakeem Butler and soared wide to the left.

The St. Louis Battlehawks will face the 2nd place Brahmas again at 6 p.m. next Sunday at the Dome for the Conference Championship. The game will be broadcast on Fox Channel 2 in St Louis.

Tickets are still available at very reasonable prices for the event. The winner of Sunday's match will play the winner of the other Conference Championship between the Birmingham Stallions and the Michigan Panthers in the " UFL Super Bowl" on June 16th at the Dome in St Louis.

