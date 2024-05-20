ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Battlehawks posted a 26-21 win over the DC Defenders on Sunday to secure a playoff spot in the United Football League.

The Battlehawks were led by second-string quarterback Manny Wilkins, after starting quarterback A.J. McCarron was injured in last week's game against the Birmingham Stallions.

Article continues after sponsor message

Attendance at The Dome at America's Center was 32,403, an impressive number considering the St. Louis Cardinals game was played at the same time just a few blocks away.

St Louis had already defeated DC once earlier this season 45-12.

With a win next Saturday against the Arlington, TX Renegades, the Battlehawks can clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

More like this: