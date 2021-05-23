MASCOUTAH - Chatham Glenwood won the final race of the day, the 4x400 meter relay, but it was Edwardsville's second place finish in the race that gave the Tigers the championship of the Mascoutah Invitational boys track meet held Friday afternoon at Mascoutah High School.

The Tigers came in first with 113 points, and the Titans finishing second with 112 points. The host Indians were third with 97 points, East St. Louis was fourth with 81 points, Collinsville came in fifth with 79 points, O'Fallon was sixth with 51 points, in seventh place was Triad at 47 points, eighth place went to Belleville West with 30 points, Breese Central came in ninth with 26 points and Waterloo finished out the top ten with 19 points.

The Tigers' star runner, Brandon Battle, won the 100 meters with at time of 10.63 seconds, with Jerry Richardson of Collinsville third at 11.09 seconds and East Side's Antwan Chairs eighth at 11.44 seconds. Triad's C.J. Edison won the 200 meters, coming in at 22.79 seconds, while Richardson was second at 22.88 seconds.

In the 400 meters, Battle won his second event of the day, with a time of 47.72 seconds, with the Knights' Juliano Cigliana coming in sixth at 52.83 seconds. Theo Paxton of Collinsville won the 800 meters with a time of 1:59.50, while Edwardsville's Liam Hoeferlin was fifth at 2:02.81 and teammate Oliver Ferdinand was sixth at 2:02.92.

Murphysboro and Carbondale tied for 11th with 18 points each, while Civic Memorial and Freeburg tied for 13th with 15 points each, and Columbia and Carterville tied for 15th with 10 points apiece.

The Tigers went one-two in the 1,500 meters, with Ryan Luitjohan winning at 4:30.59 and Geo Patrylak second at 4:35.65. Paxton came in fifth at 4:46.00 and CM's Jackson Collman was eighth at 4:51.94. Trey Peterson of the Kahoks won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:08.29, with Triad's Drew Pace third at 10:30.11, the Tigers' Ben Ziobro fifth with a time of 10:47.68 and Ben Winslow of the Knights eighth at 11:36.53.

In the hurdles' races, Devontae Ford of the Flyers was the winner of the 110 meter race, coming in with a time of 14.33 seconds, with teammate Demarlynn Taylor placing fourth at 15.91 seconds and the Kahoks' Jackson Lee came in sixth at 16.26 seconds. Carterville's Townsend Barton won the 300 meters, having a time of 39.52 seconds, with Samueton Dancer of East Side third at 40.63 seconds, Taylor came in sixth at 42.79 seconds, Bryce Davis of the Eagles was seventh at 42.87 seconds and the Tigers' Chase West was eighth at 43.52 seconds.

In the relays, the 4x100 meters was won by Edwardsville, who had a time of 42.34 seconds, with East St. Louis second at 43.18 seconds and Triad finished fourth at 43.93 seconds. The Indians won the 4x200 meter race with a time of 1:30.25, with the Tigers coming in second at 1:31.04 and the Flyers were seventh at 1:35.27. In the 4x400 meter race that decided the meet, the Titans won with a time of 3:25.90, with the Tigers in second at 3:26.14, the Flyers came in third at 3:27.00 and the Knights were sixth at 3:34.29. The 4x800 meter race was won by O'Fallon, who had a time of 8:00.96, with Edwardsville in second at 8:05.59, Triad was sixth at 8:38.51, Collinsville came in seventh at 8:51.15 and CM was eighth at 9:02.27.

In the field events, David Granger of the Flyers and Tyrez Rogers of the Kahoks tied for first in the high jump. both going over at 1.90 meters, but Granger coming in first on the fewest misses tiebreak. Khalil Thorps-Watt of Collinsville was third at 1.80 meters, Lintez Simmons of East Side tied for fourth with O'Fallon's Keshawn Sayles at 1.70 meters, with Simmons awarded fourth on the fewest misses tiebreak, and CM's Jevon Sarafini tying for sixth with the Panthers' Taylor Lehman at 1.65 meters, with Lehman having the fewest misses. Caleb Rutz of the Knights won the pole vault, clearing the bar at 4,10 meters, with the Kahoks' Jacob Dyer second at 3.95 meters, Jackson Buck of the Knights was third at 3.80 meters and Lee was fourth at 3.65 meters, and the Tigers' Carter Knoyle and Ethan Stukenberg tied for seventh, both going over at 3.34 meters.

Mascoutah's Chase Hanson won the long jump with a distance of 6.67 meters, with Edwardsville's Kellen Brnfre second at 6.46 meters, teammate Grant Matarelli third at 6.43 meters and CM's Jordan McMurray eighth at 6.12 meters. Rand Mathews of Columbia took the triple jump, leaping 12.55 meters to win, with McMurray fifth at 11.90 meters, Lorenzo Cutler of the Flyers was sixth at 11.72 meters, Brandon Young of the Tigers came in seventh at 11.33 meters and the Eagles' Dillon Dublo was eighth at 11.08 meters.

Jackson Grant of Carbondale won the shot put with a throw of 16.60 meters, with Sam McCain of East St. Louis second at 16.25 meters and Collinsville's Chris Garcia-Cloud sixth at 13.03 meters. Finally, the discus throw was won by Barry Evans of the Indians with a toss of 50.96 meters, with Garcia-Cloud third at 41.87 meters, the Tigers' Nathan Chapman fourth at 40.09 meters, McCain was sixth with a throw of 37.70 meters and Dublo was eighth at 36.94 meters.

