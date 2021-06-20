CHARLESTON - Edwardsville senior sprinter Brandon Battle made history by sweeping the 100, 200 and 400 meter runs, setting two school records in the process, as the Tigers finished fourth in a very close IHSA Class 3A boys state track meet held Saturday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Naperville Neuqua Valley won the team championship with 36 points, with Minooka coming in second with 34 points, Normal Community West placing third at 33 points and the Tigers coming in fourth with 30 points. Glenview Glenbrook South was fifth with 28 points, Evanston came in sixth with 27 points, Batavia was seventh at 24 points, Wilmette Loyola Academy finished eighth with 23 points, Oak Park-River Forest was ninth at 21 points and Hinsdale Central rounded out the top ten with 20 points.

Belleville East scored three points, O'Fallon scored two points and both Collinsville and Alton failed to score.

Battle won the 100 meters in a school-record 10.61 seconds. the 200 meters in 21.65 seconds, and broke his own school record in the 400 meters with a time of 46.48 seconds, becoming the first runner in the large school era to sweep the three sprint races. Battle accomplished his feat on the exact track he'll be running on next spring as a member of the Eastern men's track team.

In the 100, Battle nipped Wauconda's Javerius McGuinn, who had the same time, while Malachi Wren of the Lancers had a time in the 100 of 10.85 seconds to finish ninth in the race.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the 800 meters, Hinsdale Central's Daniel Watcke won with a time of 1:54.24, while Byron Jones of East had a time of 1:59.33 and Collinsville's Theo Paxton came in at 2:05.45. Jacob Myers of Lake Zurich won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:10.63, while Edwardsville's Ryan Luitjohan had a time of 4:30.13. In the 3,200 meters, Micah Wilson of St. Charles East won with a time of 9:11.71, with the Tigers' Geo Patrylak coming in at 9:57.27 and Dylan Ybarra of O'Fallon had a time of 10:19.30.

In the hurdles races, Evanston's Kalil Johnson won the 110 meters with a time of 14.01 seconds, with Taylor Lehman of the Panthers coming in eighth at 15.20 seconds. Johnson also won the 300 meters with a time of 38.08 seconds.

In the relays, Minooka won the 4x100 meters with a time of 42.01 seconds, with Belleville East having a time of 43.01 seconds. Batavia took the 4x200 meters with a time of 1:27.80. Neuqua Valley won the 4x800 meters with a time of 7:49.00, with the Edwardsville team of Luitjohan, Drew Law, Liam Hoeferlin and Drew Stover coming in at 8:10.84 and O'Fallon having a time of 8:10.88.

In the field events, Kyle Clabough of Yorkville won the shot put with a toss of 18.76 meters, while Ryan Faut of Glenbrook South winning the discus throw with a distance of 54.54 meters. Collinsville's Chris Garcia-Cloud had a throw of 41.97 meters in the discus.

Over in the high jump, Rob Pulliam of Moline won the event, clearing the bar at 2.06 meters, with Tyrez Rogers of Collinsville finishing in multi-way tie for 12th at 1.90 meters. Bloomington's Liam McGill won the pole vault, clearing the bar at 4.82 meters.

In the long jump, Samson Shakuru of Rock Island won with a distance of 7.00 meters, while Leslie Fisher of Normal Community West won the triple jump with a leap of 14.67 meters. Edwardsville's Malik Allen had a jump of 13.24 meters.

More like this:

Related Video: