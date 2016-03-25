BETHALTO – This chilly Thursday matchup between the Civic Memorial High School and Southwestern High School baseball teams was not only a battle against the cold, windy weather.

Southwestern's Collin Baumgartner took the loss in Thursday's gameThe true battle of the game took place at the mound, where Southwestern junior Collin Baumgartner and CM junior Brandon Hampton pitched their hearts out throughout the afternoon.  

Ultimately, the Eagles (3-2) defeated the Piasa Birds (0-3) with a score of 4-1.

Baumgartner produced the one and only run for Southwestern. CM senior David Lane knocked in two runs throughout the game while teammates sophomore Spencer Powell and senior Jack Walker each brought in one.

Hampton gained the win while Powell earned the save as he was brought in the sixth and pitched two lights out innings. He produced no hits, no runs, and no walks. Southwestern only reached base once on was on an error while Powell was pitching. 

