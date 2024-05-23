FLORENCE, KY. – The Gateway Grizzlies got four RBIs from catcher Kevin Krause and five and two-thirds brilliant innings on the mound from starter Tyler Cornett (2-0) to beat the Florence Y’alls 6-1 at Thomas More Stadium on Wednesday night in a game that lasted only six innings due to rain.

The Grizzlies began by scoring single runs in each of their first four turns at bat against Y’alls starter Jonaiker Villalobos (1-1). In the first inning, Gabe Holt doubled with one out, and Krause singled him home for a 1-0 lead. In the second and third innings, the Grizzlies got leadoff home runs from Andrew Moritz and D.J. Stewart, respectfully, with the latter extending his hit streak to 14 games dating back to last season and putting Gateway up 3-0 after three frames.

In the fourth, Cole Brannen walked with one out, stole second base, and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Krause for a 4-0 advantage. Krause came up again with Holt and Brannen in scoring position and two outs in the sixth inning, and roped an RBI single to left field to score both men and put Gateway ahead 6-0.

Meanwhile, Cornett was in control on the hill. Making his second start of the season and of his pro career, the Shallowater, Texas native held the Y’alls without a hit until the fourth inning, and without a run until the bottom of the sixth, when a two-out walk and a passed ball led to an RBI single by Brian Fuentes, making the score 6-1. Nate Garkow came in from the bullpen, however, and struck out Hank Zeisler to end the frame, and also the game, as rain arrived shortly thereafter, and cancelled the rest of the game.

Krause led the Grizzlies’ 14-hit attack by going 3-for-3 with four RBIs, while Holt had his second-straight four-hit game, going 4-for-4 with two more doubles and two runs scored. Stewart, Moritz, and Peter Zimmermann also had multi-hit games as the Grizzlies clinched the road series victory.

Grizzlies Take Marathon Win Over Y’alls

The Gateway Grizzlies amassed a season-high 11 runs and 18 hits, rebounding from two different deficits, and taking the lead for good with two outs in the eighth inning en route to an 11-7 victory over the Florence Y’alls at Thomas More Stadium on Tuesday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Florence struck first in the game, getting a 2-0 lead against Nathanial Tate on an RBI single by Ashton Creal and a throwing error in the bottom of the second inning. They also loaded the bases with one out in the frame, but Tate got Craig Massey to hit into an inning-ending double play, marking one of the first turning points in the see-saw game. In the top of the third inning, with two outs, Peter Zimmermann launched a no-doubt, three-run home run to left field off Florence starter Ryan Watson, putting the Grizzlies in front 3-2.

In the bottom of the inning, the Y’alls struck back, with back-to-back leadoff hit batters coming around to score on a double by T.J. Reeves to give Florence a 4-3 lead. Again, the Grizzlies responded in the next half-inning with two outs, as former Y’alll Cole Brannen roped a ringing double to right-center field to tie the game at 4-4.

It remained tied until the top of the sixth inning, when D.J. Stewart was able to score on a throwing error by Florence’s Brian Fuentes to make the score 5-4 Gateway, and it became 6-4 on Jack-Thomas Wold’s RBI fielder’s choice in the top of the seventh. Florence would again strike back, however, as Reeves homered as part of a three-run bottom of the seventh, putting the home team back in front at 7-6.

After all the twists and turns, it was the Grizzlies who would get the last laugh. In the eighth, with two outs and Jose Alvarez on third base, Brannen was hit in the foot with a pitch by Ben Terwilliger (0-1), and after the Y’alls made a pitching change to bring in Kent Klyman to face Gabe Holt, the Grizzlie second baseman lifted a fly ball into shallow left field that Hank Zeisler could not snag on a diving attempt. Both runners scored on the double, Holt’s fourth hit of the game, to put Gateway in front 8-7.

The Grizzlies would add on three more runs in the top of the ninth off Klyman, including Zimmerman’s second homer of the game, for the final margin, as the Grizzlies won the series opener. They will look to make it back-to-back wins over the Y’alls in the middle game of the series on Wednesday, May 22, at 6:41 p.m. Tyler Cornett will pitch for Gateway against Florence left-hander Jonaiker Villalobos.

Gateway will go for a three-game sweep and a perfect first half of their road trip on Thursday, May 23, in the series finale against the Y’alls. Deylen Miley will pitch for the Grizzlies against Florence southpaw Joe Kemlage, with first pitch at Thomas More Stadium scheduled for 5:44 p.m. CT.

The Gateway Grizzlies are a professional baseball team, located a mere 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis in Sauget, Illinois. The Grizzlies offer baseball fans affordable, family fun at Grizzlies Ballpark with a great view of the St. Louis skyline. They have also won two Frontier League Organization of the Year Awards, four West Division titles, and the 2003 Frontier League Championship. For tickets or general information, please visit gatewaygrizzlies.com or call (618) 337-3000.

The Frontier League debuted in 1993, and is the largest of the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues, featuring teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River, and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2024 schedule can be found at frontierleague.com.

More like this: