JERSEYVILLE - One individual was charged with domestic battery while another was arrested on aggravated DUI charges last week in Jersey County, according to recent court filings.

Ryan L. Powers, 40, of Grafton, was charged with domestic battery and unlawful restraint. According to court documents, Powers caused bodily harm to one of his family members by striking them in the face, punching them in the head, and holding them down, resulting in the battery charge. He was also charged with unlawful restraint after grabbing them by the arm and throwing them onto a couch after they attempted to leave.

The incident took place last Friday, May 19 and his bail was set at $30,000. Both counts filed against him are Class 4 felony charges. Powers had previously been convicted of domestic battery on December 23, 2022 in Madison County.

Janice L. Lyles, 63, of Brighton, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence after causing an accident which “caused personal injury and great bodily harm” to another person, according to court documents. Count 1 was specifically for driving under the influence of alcohol, while Count 2 was for driving under “the combined influence of alcohol, other drug or drugs, or intoxicating compound(s).”

Court records state the incident took place last March on US Highway 67 near Delhi Road. Both counts filed against her are Super Class 4 Modified felonies. No bail was noted.

More information and updates on Powers’ case is available here, while more on Lyles’ case is available here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

