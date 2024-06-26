GLEN CARBON - An upcoming Batteries Plus closing sale offers some once-in-a-lifetime deals.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30, 2024, you can stop by Batteries Plus to get a wide variety of products at “unbeatable prices.” Located at 3755 S. State Route 159 in Glen Carbon, the store is filled with items like batteries, lightbulbs and electronic accessories, and everything must go.

“Attention Bargain Hunters, DIY Enthusiasts, and Business Owners! A massive open house sale at the closing of a former Batteries Plus store is this weekend,” the store said in a press release. “This is your chance to grab amazing deals on a wide variety of items with 50% off the entire store!”

Batteries of all types, from AA to car batteries, will be for sale. You can also find LED, CFL and incandescent lightbulbs. Always losing your charger? Top-quality chargers and power banks will be available, as well as electronic accessories like cables, adapters and connectors. Hand tools, power tools and other similar equipment are available, and you can also find plenty of displays, fixtures and office furniture.

Batteries Plus teases “many more surprises” that might stun you as you shop, but the deals and steals will remain the biggest joy of all. There will be special discounts for bulk purchases, and everything in the store is at least 50% off.

For more information about the Batteries Plus sale this weekend, click here. Stop in to see it for yourself on June 29 and 30, 2024.

