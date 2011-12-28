Local Battery Experts Offer Tips and Products to Make Sure Residents Stay Safe

St. Louis, MO - This time last year the St. Louis area was hit hard by storms and tornadoes. Batteries Plus in St. Louis offers several tips to help consumers make the best purchasing decisions to be prepared for the ravages of the season.

"Whenever there's a weather emergency or natural disaster, people tend to think more about being prepared, regardless of whether they're directly affected," said Steve Donnell, owner of seven Batteries Plus locations in the St. Louis area. His stores are part of the nation's largest retail battery chain with over 470 locations serving both retail, business, and industrial customers. "Part of our responsibility as battery experts is to educate consumers about what products they should have on hand for storms, tornadoes, hurricanes and other emergencies."

Batteries Plus recommends consumers have the following batteries and other battery-related items on hand in the event of a power outage or natural disaster:

Two flashlights that run on AA or AAA alkaline batteries or a supply of alkaline batteries (alkaline batteries typically have a shelf of life of 8-10 years, so it's good to have plenty on hand)

Lantern-style flashlight or a larger flashlight using two or three D-size batteries to give off more light and for a longer period of time

Manual or battery powered can opener

Watch with working battery

Battery-powered weather radio and/or transistor radio

UPS backup system attached to the home computer (smart to do at any time, not just emergencies)

Power inverter, which enables consumers to power their TV or other electronic items from their car, if necessary. However, do not run the car or any gasoline generator in the garage as the carbon monoxide poisoning could prove fatal.

Generator, for those consumers who live in high tornado traffic regions. However, do not operate charcoal grills, propane camping stoves or generators indoors.

Cell phone charger that can plug into a car, so communication remains possible without electricity

Working batteries in smoke detectors and emergency exit signs

Batteries Plus provides these storm preparedness batteries and accessories to consumers. With locations in Creve Coeur, Chesterfield, Ballwin, Florissant, St. Peters, South County and in Fairview Heights, IL, there is a store near everyone, plus our locations have remained open throughout the toughest storms to make sure consumers can get the products they need to help them get by during weather emergencies.

About Batteries Plus

Batteries Plus is the nation's largest and fastest growing battery franchise, serving over 7 million customers annually. Batteries Plus, designated by Inc. Magazine as the nation's fastest growing specialty retailer and ranked as the #1 Battery Franchise by both Entrepreneur Magazine and D&B AllBusiness.com, has over 470 locations in 46 states and Puerto Rico. With access to more than 30,000 types of batteries and accessories, Batteries Plus has the widest selection of battery products available and offers unmatched service to consumers, businesses and government entities at the national and local levels. Batteries Plus stores also feature Tech Centers equipped to design, assemble, rebuild, and test custom battery packs. Batteries Plus continues its reign as the undisputed franchise leader in the expanding $30.7 billion U.S. battery category, estimated to reach $34.6 billion by 2014*. To learn more about our exciting franchise opportunities and joining the battery franchise leader please visit www.batteriesplus.com/franchising for more information.

