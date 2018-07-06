ALTON - Break out the hat and glove and get ready to field some delicious dining options as 23 restaurants in Alton, Godfrey, Grafton and Bethalto prepare for All Star Restaurant Week starting July 13 and running through July 22.

Round the bases with a whopping 23 restaurants in Alton, Grafton, and Godfrey who hit it out of the park with menus which include mouthwatering dishes like pepperloin steaks, barbecue, secret-recipe fried chicken, pizza, pork steaks and more. Diners during Restaurant Week can expect fixed price meals with lunch at $10 and dinners for $25. There are no passes to buy, and no cards to punch. Everyone is encouraged to simply bring their appetites to participating restaurants. Menus and details on the event can be found at www.AltonRestaurantWeek.com.

The list of participating restaurants continues to expand each year. Newcomers to the All Star Restaurant Week roster are: The Brown Bag Bistro, Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, Lovett’s Restaurant and Decaro’s all in Alton. Returning All Star restaurant participants include: Bluff City Grill, Old Bakery Beer, Chez Marilyn, Carver’s Southern Style BBQ, Castelli’s at 255, Journey at the Argosy Casino Alton, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, Olga’s Kitchen, Johnson’s Corner, Morrison’s Irish Pub, My Just Desserts, Bossanova, High Flyers Grille, Roper’s Regal Beagle, State Street Market, and Tony’s Restaurant.

With great deals and great menus, All Star Restaurant Week presents an opportunity for locals and visitors throughout the region to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites to show their support.

“Every year we continue to grow our list of participating restaurants,” said Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “Our team of locally owned and operated restaurants really step up to the plate with Restaurant Week and offer great lunch and dinner dining options. We are excited to have our diners hit it out of the park this summer.”

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will also be offering a free commemorative, souvenir Restaurant Week glass for anyone who stops by the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., with a receipt from one of the participating restaurants while supplies last. The All Star Restaurant Week glass commemorates the 100th birthday of Alton’s Gentle Giant, Robert Wadlow.

All Star Restaurant Week has been made possible with the help of the following sponsors: Donnewald Distributing Co., Alton Memorial Hospital, Liberty Bank, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Care, CNB Bank & Trust, Argosy Casino Alton.

For more information or to view menus offered by the participating restaurants, go to www.AltonRestaurantWeek.com or call the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau at 1-800-258-6645.

