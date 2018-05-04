GODFREY - A man dressed in black with a Batman cap on his head is alleged to have taken $3,000 worth of electronics and sporting goods from the Godfrey Walmart during the early morning hours of Thursday, April 26, 2018.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the suspect on its Facebook page Friday morning. The man’s face is visible beneath the Batman cap. The getaway vehicle is also posted.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male white subject in the attached image, who is responsible for the theft of approximately $3,000 worth of electronics and sporting goods from the Godfrey Walmart, during the early morning hours of April 26, 2018,” Capt. Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anyone having knowledge of who the offender is and/or recognizing the subject or his vehicle is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line) 618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center)

More like this: