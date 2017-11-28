EDWARDSVILLE - The upcoming SWC @ the E date on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville should once again showcase some of the best teams in the area.

Saturday will feature the eight SWC teams all opening their conference schedule in the same sports venue.

Last year's inaugural event was a great success and many basketball fans from all around the area enjoyed watching one of the best high school conferences in the state kick off their season, SWC Commissioner Bill Schmidt said.

"This year our teams have gotten off to great starts in their respective Thanksgiving tournaments and everybody is looking forward to beginning conference play," Schmidt said. "As always, the SWC has teams that will be among the best in the area, as well as many great individual players."

Here is the schedule of games on 12/2/17 at the Vadalabene Center, located on the SIUE campus.

3:30- Alton Redbirds will compete against the Granite City Warriors.

5:00 p.m. - O'Fallon Panthers take on the Collinsville Kahoks.

6:30 p.m. - Belleville East Lancers battle the East St. Louis Flyers.

8:00 p.m. - Belleville West Maroons face the Edwardsville Tigers.

Tickets for the SWC @ the E are only $5 per person and are good for all four games.

